Teresa Giudice Asks Luann de Lesseps About Going Through Her Public Divorce

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 8:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Teresa Giudice, Luann de Lesseps

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images, Lars Niki/Getty Images for Bluebird London NYC

Teresa Giudice attended Luann de Lesseps' cabaret show on Monday and asked the Countess about her public divorce. 

The Real Housewives of New York City star split from her second husband, Tom D'Agostino, after less than a year of marriage. Fans watched the two tie and sever the knot throughout the Bravo show.

During a Q&A portion of the show Countess and Friends, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star asked de Lesseps if it was "difficult" going through a divorce or if it was "healing."

After a bit of nervous laughter, de Lesseps answered the question.

"I just [felt] like it was time to go, and I was very solid in my decision," she said. "And I think that made it easier." 

She later added, "When I'm done, I'm done."

After hearing de Lesseps' response, Giudice replied, "Me too. When I'm done, I'm done." 

When asked about her question later on in the evening, Giudice shrugged it off.

"You know me, I like to make good TV," she told E! News. 

She also emphasized her support for her fellow Housewife, who recently returned from her second visit to rehab.

"You know, she [Luann's] been through a lot," she said.

Read

Teresa and Joe Giudice's Bankruptcy Case Dismissed

Giudice has been married to her husband, Joe Giudice, for about two decades. The couple shares four children: Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana.

Her spouse is currently serving his 41-month prison sentence for charges relating to bankruptcy fraud and failure to file income tax returns. The New Jersey star finished her sentence in 2015.

Giudice has shot down divorce rumors in the past, including last summer.

"I am not getting divorced. The truth is I miss my husband and cannot wait for him to come home," she told Bravo's The Daily Dish. "We talk everyday on the phone and I go and see him a few times per month. My daughters miss their daddy just as much as I do. We all love him very much."

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Teresa Giudice , Luann de Lesseps , Bravo , Divorces , The Real Housewives Of New Jersey , The Real Housewives Of New York City , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

ESC: Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Shares an Outfit She Wore on The Hills That She'll Never Wear Again

Sarah Hyland, Stand Up To Cancer 2018

Sarah Hyland Exercises Naked in Front of the Mirror for Motivation

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively

Blake Lively Thinks Husband Ryan Reynolds Deserves Her People's Choice Awards Style Icon Nomination

Kate Beckinsale, John Cusack, Serendipity

Watch Kate Beckinsale Try (and Fail) to Recreate Serendipity's Elevator Scene

Sally Field

Sally Field Recalls Her Stepfather's Abuse and Getting an Abortion as a Teen

Paige, Total Divas

Paige Is Back! Get Ready for Her Total Divas Return With a Look at Her Most Transformative Year Yet

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.