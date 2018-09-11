Teresa Giudice attended Luann de Lesseps' cabaret show on Monday and asked the Countess about her public divorce.

The Real Housewives of New York City star split from her second husband, Tom D'Agostino, after less than a year of marriage. Fans watched the two tie and sever the knot throughout the Bravo show.

During a Q&A portion of the show Countess and Friends, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star asked de Lesseps if it was "difficult" going through a divorce or if it was "healing."

After a bit of nervous laughter, de Lesseps answered the question.

"I just [felt] like it was time to go, and I was very solid in my decision," she said. "And I think that made it easier."

She later added, "When I'm done, I'm done."

After hearing de Lesseps' response, Giudice replied, "Me too. When I'm done, I'm done."

When asked about her question later on in the evening, Giudice shrugged it off.

"You know me, I like to make good TV," she told E! News.

She also emphasized her support for her fellow Housewife, who recently returned from her second visit to rehab.

"You know, she [Luann's] been through a lot," she said.