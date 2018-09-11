Chris Pratt Introduces Katherine Schwarzenegger to His Family

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 6:29 AM
It was a weekend of family fun for Chris Prattand his off-screen leading lady, Katherine Schwarzenegger.
It looks like this summer romance is going strong. Months after the Jurassic World star was first spotted out with the 28-year-old author in June, it seems the time has come for the next big step: meeting the family!
While the actor has already dined with Schwarzenegger's famous mother Maria Shriver and her brothers, it was Katherine's turn to spend some quality time with important people in Chris' life, notably his brother Cully Pratt.
Thought it's unclear if Katherine and Cully have met before, they definitely have gotten to know each other after spending Saturday all together at the Round Pond Estate Winery in Rutherford, Calif. followed by a charity gala on Sunday.
"So thankful for time shared with my family & friends! On Saturday, we had a great (much needed) day-cation get away, wine tasting @roundpondestate with @candy_lvr@katherineschwarzenegger@prattprattpratt @highbrassleather & @Solano County Sheriff Tom Ferrarra & Napa County Sheriff John Robertson," Cully shared on social media. "Thank you all for the laughs, wine and hospitality! On Sunday we all attended the 2018 Mayor's Gala in Napa, to raise awareness and money for The Leaven at www.myleaven.com. We even auctioned off several #cullyprattitems, with @prattprattpratt as the auctioneer!"
The winery was happy to play host. "What a weekend! We had the distinct pleasure of hosting Mr. Chris Pratt and Miss Katherine Schwarzenegger and friends this past Saturday, and they are every bit as warm and hilarious as you'd think!" the estate wrote on their Instagram account. "We are SO happy to have you as part of our Round Pond Family!"
Judging by photos shared online of the festivities, Pratt's family and friends welcomed Schwarzenegger with open arms as they all posed together for group photos.
The pair also looked picture perfect in formal wear for the charity gala with Chris donning a classic suit and Katherine coordinating in a strapless black embroidered dress with a fluted skirt.
Needless to say, it appears things are going smoothly for the low-key couple as they continue to get serious with their loved ones' support.
"Maria is very excited for Katherine. Everyone has their fingers crossed that this is going to work out long term. They think Chris is an amazing guy and a great catch," a source previously told E! News. "They are really perfect together and have similar goals and values. They have gotten serious quickly."
Serious and exclusive. "Chris was taking things slow with Katherine at first but overall, he is not seeing anybody else and considers what he has with Katherine as exclusive," another insider revealed. "He's not afraid to show his affection for her in public. Chris is doing things differently by not putting too much pressure on anything, but they are very happy so far. Katherine really likes Chris too."
