Issa Rae Is a Style Star On and Off Camera

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Issa Rae

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Issa Rae is just as vocal through her fashion as she is through her television series, Insecure.

Like other trendsetters, the star uses the red carpet as a platform for self-expression. Beyond wearing fashion-forward garments or things that make us admire her glamour, her style makes a point. She promotes under-the-radar designers. She wears garments with written political statements. She demonstrates the versatility and beauty of natural hair with her wide-range of styles. Even if you weren't aware of the series she created—a true-to-life tale of a young black woman and her friends—it's easy to recognize her pride in her culture through how she presents herself.

Her authenticity is what transformed her YouTube series into an HBO show and also why she's a style star.

This year, the star is nominated for "Best Actress in a Comedy Series" at the Emmy Awards and before we start thinking about what she's going to wear on the red carpet, we're looking back at her best looks thus far.

Photos

Issa Rae's Best Looks

Check out Issa's red carpet and street style fashion in the gallery above!

Tune in to E!'s Countdown to the Red Carpet show Monday at 4:30: p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT followed by Live From the Red Carpet: The 2018 Emmy Awards at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Watch the 2018 Emmy Awards Monday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Issa Rae , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion , Apple News , Style , Emmys , 2018 Emmys
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Rich Asians Obsession Alert: Your Official Guide to the Crush-Worthy Cast

Shopping: Products to Help You Destress at Your Desk

12 Wellness Products to Help You Destress at Your Desk

Milo Manheim

Tinashe, Milo Manheim Join Dancing With the Stars and More Season 27 Casting News

Heidi Klum, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Drake Tried to Date Heidi Klum—But She Ignored His Texts

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Carys Zeta Douglas, Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' Daughter Reveals If She Has a Stricter Parent

The Handmaid's Tale

The Handmaid's Tale and the Power of a Look

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.