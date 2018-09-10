by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 1:59 PM
Kaia Gerber has transformed from a runway newbie to a top model at New York Fashion Week.
In comparison to some of her older peers, the 17-year-old star has risen to success quickly. It was only last year that Cindy Crawford's daughter made her catwalk debut. However, with her cool-girl style (with its edgy, youthful and slightly rebellious features), mile-long legs and mentorship from one of the most iconic supermodels (a.k.a. her mom), she's booked huge campaigns and some of the most famous runway shows, including Tom Ford, Chanel, Ralph Lauren and more.
Even Karl Lagerfeld has taken notice. Prior to NYFW, the model and the designer launched their collaboration in partnership with Revolve. The young-skewing collection includes a new blazer style, pink faux fur, fingerless gloves and over-the-knee socks—all of which represent the model's trendsetting style.
Now, during the biggest week of fashion, Kaia is keeping up her momentum with appearances on the best runways and epic street style that you'll want to recreate.
Take a look at her best looks above!
