Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Trailer Just Teased Meredith's New Love Interest and We're Gasping

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 2:00 PM

Oh. My. Grey's! Your first look at Grey's Anatomy season 15 is here and, yes, it's only 30 seconds long, but boy is there a lot to unpack.

Where do we begin? How about the new hot docs played by Chris Carmack and Alex Landi? Sure, yep, great. Or about Teddy (Kim Raver) revealing arriving at Grey Sloan Memorial and revealing her pregnancy news? Drama. But what we really, really, really need to discuss is Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Andrew DeLuca's (Giacomo Gianniotti) STEAMY HOOKUP.

"One jaw dropping twist," the voiceover announcer says before footage of the two TV docs going at it. Yep, he didn't lie.

But…is it just a fantasy or reality? You'll have to watch to find out.

The two-hour premiere, "With a Wonder and a Wild Desire" and "Broken Together," will see the doctors vie for a new position and Mer is struggling to stay focused. Meanwhile, Maggie (Kelly McCreary) is the keeper of Teddy's secret as Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) figure out their relationship. Jo (Camilla Luddington) and Alex's (Justin Chambers) honeymoon? Yeah, it doesn't goas planned. The second hour featured Meredith bonding with a patient while Jo forms an unexpected alliance. Could Andrew be the reason Mer's distracted? Either because of her feelings or because she's acting on them?

Grey's Anatomy also stars Jesse Williams, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr. Guest stars in the two-hour premiere include Debbie Allen, Stefania Spampinato, Jake Borelli and Alex Blue Davis.

Grey's Anatomy return Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

