Henry Winkler Jokes He Wrote His 2018 Emmys Acceptance Speech ''43 Years'' Ago

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Sep. 17, 2018 5:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Henry Winkler, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Henry Winkler has finally won an Emmy!

The actor's long-awaited time at the podium has finally come and he couldn't be happier to win for his role in the HBO comedy series Barry. Winkler has been nominated for an Emmy seven times in his career, but it appears the eighth time is the charm. He was first nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 1976 for his role on Happy Days

He is now 72-years-old and joked, "Oh, my god. Okay. I only have 37 seconds. I wrote this 43 years ago."

The star, who played an acting teacher on the series, thanked his family, friends and co-stars for helping him achieve the accolade. He rounded out his speech by saying: "I can't stop yet. My wife Stacy, oh, my god, my cast and crew, and the kids, kids, Jed, Zoe and Max, you can go to bed now, daddy won!"

Photos

2018 Emmys Red Carpet Fashion

Happy Days Cast, Erin Moran, Henry Winkler

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images

Winkler left the stage with The Crown stars Claire Foy and Matt Smith, who presented him with the award.

Last year's winner was Alec Baldwin, who won for his work playing President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. Baldwin was also a nominee, along with Brian Tyree Henry from AtlantaLouie Anderson of Basket, Tituss Burgess from Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Tony Shalhoub of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Kenan Thompson from Saturday Night Live.

Watch the 2018 Emmy Awards tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC. For complete coverage of the 2018 Emmy Awards, watch E! News Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Emmys , Alec Baldwin , Saturday Night Live , Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt , Awards , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Godless, Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels Dedicates 2018 Emmys Win to His Godless Horse Apollo

Bill Hader, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Bill Hader Really Didn't Expect to Win the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy for Barry

Rachel Brosnahan, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rachel Brosnahan Wins First-Ever Emmy Award for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar Wears Gown She Wore to Emmys 19 Years Ago

Tiffany Haddish, 2018 Emmy Awards, 2018 Emmys

2018 Emmys Fashion Moments You Can Only Watch in the E! Glambot

Penelope Cruz

Penélope Cruz Opens Up About the Phone Call With Donatella Versace That Led Her to The Assassination of Gianni Versace

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.