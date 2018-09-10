Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie Arrested for Possession of Loaded Gun at LAX Airport

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 12:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
David Henrie

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Disney star David Henrie was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday morning.

A LAX public information office confirms to E! News that the Wizards of Waverly Place alum was arrested at 9:05 a.m. for possession of a loaded handgun at Terminal 2 at LAX. He has been booked into the LAPD Pacific Division Jail and will be released on his own recognizance. 

According to TMZ, Henrie was going through a TSA screening when security discovered that he was carrying the loaded gun, a M&P Shield 9mm pistol. After the discovery, Henrie was detained and taken to the Los Angeles station.

It was just days ago that Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill revealed to the world that they're expecting their first child together.

Read

Wizards of Waverly Place's David Henrie and Maria Cahill Expecting Baby Girl

David Henrie, Marie Cahill

Instagram

"After getting married my life started to take on a meaning and importance that's indescribable," the 29-year-old actor shared on Instagram Stories. "I'd never felt before and made me such a better person."

He then added, "I cannot wait to see what being a poppa brings I cannot wait!"

Henrie also shared a video of the couple having a gender reveal party, where they discovered they're expecting a baby girl. "ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. Im a Poppa!!!!!!! Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys," he wrote on Instagram. "I'm already singing 'I Loved Her First.'"

Read

Selena Gomez and David Henrie Reunite at Disneyland on the Fourth of July

Henrie and Cahill tied the knot in April 2017 in an intimate ceremony at St. Peter and Paul's Church in Wilmington, California. Henrie's Wizards co-star and close pal Selena Gomez was in attendance at the wedding. The duo recently spent time together in July with a Disney reunion. "Hope everyone had a great 4th of July! Spent mine with some of my favorite people @disney," Gomez wrote on Instagram along with a series of pictures, including one with Henrie.

E! News has reached out to Henrie's rep for comment.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Legal , Arrests , Disney , Wizards Of Waverly Place , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

The Talk, Cast

Julie Chen Taking Break From The Talk as Co-Hosts React to Les Moonves' Resignation

Tiffany Haddish, PCAs

See Tiffany Haddish Do a Happy Dance After Finding Out About Her PCAs Nominations!

Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Greyson

Jenni "JWoww" Farley Gives Update on Son Greyson's Speech Delay

ESC: NYFW Influencers, Alexandra Dieck

Influencers at New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Is Feeling ''Discouraged'' by Postpartum Weight Loss Journey

Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Trailer Just Teased Meredith's New Love Interest and We're Gasping

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.