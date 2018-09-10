Disney star David Henrie was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday morning.

A LAX public information office confirms to E! News that the Wizards of Waverly Place alum was arrested at 9:05 a.m. for possession of a loaded handgun at Terminal 2 at LAX. He has been booked into the LAPD Pacific Division Jail and will be released on his own recognizance.

According to TMZ, Henrie was going through a TSA screening when security discovered that he was carrying the loaded gun, a M&P Shield 9mm pistol. After the discovery, Henrie was detained and taken to the Los Angeles station.

It was just days ago that Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill revealed to the world that they're expecting their first child together.