Elisabeth Moss has made a habit of playing women who refuse to just fall into line.

From her "oh yeah, that was her!" turn as the spirited first daughter on The West Wing to her standout role as an ambitious secretary turned ad copy writer who isn't afraid to go toe-to-toe with the endlessly entitled guys on Mad Men, to playing a New Zealand homicide detective who does things her way (and with a very believable accent) on Top of the Lake, Moss has been the picture of steely determination onscreen, imbued with the kind of palpable vulnerability that ensures audiences collapse right along with her when the moment calls for it.

Moss' masterful handling of resolve, resilience and despair has been cranked up to 11 in The Handmaid's Tale, which earned her her first two Emmys (thanks to her dual role as a producer on the chilling Hulu series) last year after nine nominations, and her performance as Offred (née June) on the show's remarkably gut-churning second season has made her the favorite to repeat as Best Actress in a Drama Series at the 2018 Emmys on Monday.

"20 Emmy nominations... what the actual f--k??!!" she reacted to the show's impressive tally last month on Instagram, sending congratulations to her Hulu family.

But though it ironically took playing a character who's struggling not to lose herself amid a pack of enslaved women cloaked in identical dresses to get her Emmy due, Moss herself has always stood apart from the pack.