Brandon Jenner and Leah Jenner Break Up After 6 Years of Marriage

Brandon Jenner and Leah Jenner have called it quits after six years of marriage.
The couple, who tied the knot in May 2012, announced their split on Monday in a statement on Instagram. "Hi Everybody, It is with love in our hearts that we feel it's time to share some personal news with you all," the statement began. "After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship. We are deeply proud of the life we've cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever."
"Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other's lives—as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter," the statement continued. "There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way. We are still very much a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love."
"Here we openly share our truth with you all and, respectfully, we won't be commenting further so anything that might state the contrary of this message would, undoubtedly, be a fabrication," the statement concluded. "Thank you for your love and support and big love back to you guys! Brandon and Leah."
Brandon, the eldest son of Linda Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner, and Leah, daughter of former Eagles guitarist Don Felder, welcomed their daughter, Eva James Jenner, in July 2015. Leah announced their baby girl's arrival with a sweet message on social media.
"On Wednesday, July 22nd I became a Mom," Leah wrote to her Instagram followers at the time. "It has without a doubt been the most profoundly beautiful time in my life but also emotionally and physically challenging too....and I am so grateful for every second of it. Brandon and I are taking care of our healthy, little baby girl, Eva James Jenner."
Just months ago, Brandon was in attendance at younger brother Brody Jenner's wedding to Kaitlynn Carter in Indonesia. Leah, who was on tour around that same time, was not in attendance at the ceremony.
And just days ago, Leah, who has known Brandon since they were teenagers, posted a photo of him on Instagram with the caption, "The best Dada ever."
