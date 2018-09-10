Brandon Jenner and Leah Jenner Break Up After 6 Years of Marriage

Brandon Jenner and Leah Jenner have called it quits after six years of marriage.

The couple, who tied the knot in May 2012, announced their split on Monday in a statement on Instagram. "Hi Everybody, It is with love in our hearts that we feel it's time to share some personal news with you all," the statement began. "After celebrating fourteen beautiful years together, we have lovingly come to the decision to end the romantic aspect of our relationship. We are deeply proud of the life we've cultivated together and are truly grateful for the bond of friendship we hold and cherish today. It is stronger than ever."

"Even though we have chosen to separate as a couple, we still love one another very, very much and remain a major part of each other's lives—as best friends, family and loving parents to our daughter," the statement continued. "There has been no lying or cheating or fighting that prompted this change, just an expansion of our individual evolution which has inspired us to support each other in a new way. We are still very much a loving family and are bonded by a deep connection that is rooted in love."