This cartoon isn't exactly a work of art, according to the Internet.
Just days after Serena Williams made headlines after losing to 20-year-old Naomi Osaka, one cartoonist is receiving criticism for his interpretation of the events.
On Monday morning, Mark Knight revealed the image that was featured in The Herald Sun. In the picture, Serena was portrayed as an angry player who was stomping on her broken racket as the referee whispered to her opponent, "Can you just let her win?"
As soon as the image surfaced on Twitter, people couldn't help but sound off.
"Where was this cartoon for all the men who have broken their rackets over the years?" one sportswriter shared on Twitter. While trying to defend himself, Mark shared a previous cartoon he created featuring Nick Kyrgios.
"Well Julie here's a cartoon I drew a few days before when Australian male tennis player Kyrgios at the US Open was behaving badly," he wrote. "Don't bring gender into it when it's all about behaviour. I'll accept your apology in writing."
Ultimately, some people don't think it's enough.
"The history of sport, hell the history of AMERICA, is extraordinary citizens rising in triumph again & again in the face of sexism and/or racism. Champions despite ignorance & hatred. @serenawilliams is one of our best champions. I hang on to that when it becomes hard to breathe," Shonda Rhimes shared on Twitter. "The racist cartoon is just one thing too many."
J.K. Rowling added, "Well done on reducing one of the greatest sportswomen alive to racist and sexist tropes and turning a second great sportswoman into a faceless prop."
During the U.S. Open, chair umpire Carlos Ramos docked Serena for receiving coaching during the match.
In a press conference after the finals, Serena said she wouldn't go back in time and not call him a "thief."
"I've seen other men call other umpires several things. I'm here fighting for women's rights and women's equality and for me to say 'thief' and for him to take a game, it made me feel like it was a sexist remark. He's never took a game from a man because he said 'thief,'" she shared with reporters. "I am going to continue to fight for women...The fact that I have to go through this is just an example for the next person that has emotions and wants to express themselves and want to be a strong woman. They're going to be allowed to do that because of today."