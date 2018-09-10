The world of The Voice is getting bigger. E! News can exclusively reveal its first-ever The Comeback Stage companion series with music superstar Kelsea Ballerini serving as The Voice's fifth coach.

The Voice, which will kick off its season 15 on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. on NBC with coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson, will launch Comeback Stage on YouTube, The Voice Official App, Instagram TV, Facebook and NBC.com on the same day.

The series will feature Ballerini mentoring six deserving comeback artists who auditioned for the show during the fan-favorite Blind Auditions but did not make a team. The six Comeback Artists will compete for a chance to re-enter The Voice's main competition and earn a spot in the Top 13 live shows that begin in November.