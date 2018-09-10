Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace
It looks like Priyanka Chopra just took a page out of her famous gal pal Meghan Markle's book.
It's no longer any secret that the Quantico alum is engaged to Nick Jonas after a very low-key romance. While they're certainly Hollywood royalty, they share some similarities with Britain's new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harryand Markle, a former fellow American actress and one of Chopra's beloved friends.
The two couples both led rather secretive romances until reports confirmed their engagements and now it seems they even share similar posing styles.
While attending the 50th anniversary fashion show for Ralph Lauren at New York Fashion Week on Thursday night, the stunning duo put their most stylish foot forward while posing for Alexi Lubomirski, a fashion and celebrity photographer who also had the great honor of photographing Markle and her royal beau for their engagement and wedding portraits.
Whether simple coincidence, subconscious inspiration or a staple repertoire of go-to poses, Chopra and Jonas seemed to mirror the Duke and Duchess when they posed for Lubomirski's camera.
In a previous shot of Meghan and Harry for their engagement, the Suits alum was similarly posed by her husband's lap while leaning against him. There's even identical hand placement with both women holding their beau's hand with their engagement sparkler on full display.
And much like the former photo, the latter came out just as stunning and worthy of mantle placement in their home together as future wife and husband.
It wasn't too long ago that Chopra arrived to St. George's Chapel in May in a stunning Vivienne Westwood suit and fascinator for her friend's highly anticipated nuptials. She had attended without a date, but as Jonas recently revealed, it was around that time that they had decided to give romance a try.
With a wedding on the Hollywood horizon, we're crossing our fingers that Meghan and Harry will be on the guest list.
After all, according to a source, Chopra received a seal of approval on her fiancé from Markle and she is "very excited" for the soon-to-be husband and wife.