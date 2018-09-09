You might start having a hard time keeping up with the Kardashians who are matching their clothes to their cars.

Kim Kardashian started the trend last month, when she wore neon green outfits and even a wig as she drove luxury neon green rental vehicles during a family trip to Miami. Now her sister Kylie Jenner is playing matchy-matchy with her cars too.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has often channeled her 37-year-old sister with her fashion choices, posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a photo of her wearing an over-sized orange romper while sitting on her orange Lamborghini, which is parked next to her orange 2018 Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV.

"I had too...orange you glad it's the weekend ;)" Kylie wrote.