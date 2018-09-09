Kylie Jenner Channels Kim Kardashian by Matching Her Outfit to Her Cars

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 9, 2018 4:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kylie Jenner, Orange, Cars

Instagram

You might start having a hard time keeping up with the Kardashians who are matching their clothes to their cars.

Kim Kardashian started the trend last month, when she wore neon green outfits and even a wig as she drove luxury neon green rental vehicles during a family trip to Miami. Now her sister Kylie Jenner is playing matchy-matchy with her cars too.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who has often channeled her 37-year-old sister with her fashion choices, posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a photo of her wearing an over-sized orange romper while sitting on her orange Lamborghini, which is parked next to her orange 2018 Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV.

"I had too...orange you glad it's the weekend ;)" Kylie wrote.

Photos

Every Time Kylie Jenner Has Dressed Exactly Like Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

After Kim showcased her neon green fashion styles and cars in Miami, her husband Kanye West bought her one of the vehicles she drove there, a neon green 2018 Mercedes G550 4×4 SUV—the same make and model Kylie has. The sisters immediately got together and Kylie helpfully schooled Kim about getting a stepping stool for it.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Kim Kardashian , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Penn Badgley, You

Penn Badgley Reveals He's "Literally Been Molested" Due to Gossip Girl Fame

Les Moonves

Les Moonves Resigns as CEO of CBS Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Sofia Richie Opens Up on Being "Lovey Dovey" with Scott Disick

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Harper's Bazaar ICONS party

Kendall Jenner Greets Anwar Hadid With a Kiss in Front of Bella Hadid

Dax Shepherd

Dax Shepard Fixing His Daughter's Bike While Shirtless Is Priceless

Serena Williams

Serena Williams Calls Out Sexism on the Tennis Court After Loss at U.S. Open Finals

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.