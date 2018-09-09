Pretty Little Liars Star Janel Parrish Marries Chris Long

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 9, 2018 7:59 AM

Janel Parrish, Instagram, Chris Long

Instagram

Pretty Little Liars star Janel Parrish is a married woman!

The 29-year-old actress married longtime boyfriend Chris Long in Waikane, Hawaii this weekend after two years together. Parrish posted on her Instagram page a photo of the two kissing at their rehearsal dinner.

"Rehearsal dinner photo. But today...I married him," she wrote. "Loving my husband so much @c_long."

For the actual wedding, Parrish wore a mermaid-style Inbal Dror gown with a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice and long, feathered train, Us Weekly reported. Parrish's sister served as her maid of honor and Long's brother officiated the ceremony, during which the bride and groom exchanged self-written vows, the outlet said.

Guests included several members of the Pretty Little Liars cast and crew, including Brendan Robinson, who played Lucas, and I. Marlene King, as well as the Parrish's Bratz: The Movie co-stars Logan Browning and Natalia Ramos, Us Weekly said.

Photos

Celeb Wedding Dresses

"Congratulations to @JanelParrish and Chris," King tweeted. "Photos of the happy couple to come. But for now here's a few snaps of an amazing day. Grateful to be included."

Parrish and Long had celebrated the two-year anniversary of the day they started dating just last week. The actress posed a cute Boomerang video of Long kissing her on the cheek during a trip to Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park in California.

"Two years with you and I still can't get enough. Happy Anniversary, @c_long. Soon you'll be my HUSBAND," she wrote at the time.

Parrish announced last October that she and Long were engaged. He proposed to her in Toronto, where she was working on a production of Grease.

