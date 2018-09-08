Mac Miller's Mom Posts Sentimental Photo Remembering Her Son

Mac Miller's mom, Karen Meyers, shared a loving photo of herself with her son one day after he died. The rapper was 26.

In the picture uploaded to Instagram, Meyers and her son (whose real name is Malcolm McCormick) pose together smiling at a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball game. Miller leans his head against his mom's and makes a funny face. She captioned the photo with a broken heart emoji.

Miller died from an apparent overdose on Friday afternoon, but an official cause of death has not yet been announced. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yesterday, Miller's family released a statement to E! News. They said, "Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time."