Watch One of the Last Performances Mac Miller Gave Before His Death

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., Sep. 8, 2018 1:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Mac Miller

YouTube

Just a few days before this tragic death, Mac Miller performed at The Hotel Café in Los Angeles. 

The recording artist's official YouTube channel shared a video of him rapping his hit "Hurt Feelings" on Thursday, just a day before his passing.

Fans waved their arms back and forth as Miller rapped his lyrics and took videos of the show. The "Donald Trump" star grooved with the microphone as his band blasted his tune. Once he finished, the crowd gave him a round of applause.

The song was just one of the numbers Miller performed during his show. According to a setlist shared in the video, he also performed his hits "Programs," "100 Grandkids" "Comeback to Earth," as well as others.

After news of Miller's death broke, the venue tweeted its condolences to his family, friends and fans.

"The few of us lucky enough to experience @MacMiller's intimate shows at Hotel Cafe are extremely grateful," part of the message read. 

Photos

Mac Miller: Life in Pictures

At the bottom of the shared YouTube video was a call-to-action to buy tickets for Miller's concert series, The Swimming Tour. The tour was set to kick off Oct. 27.  He had tweeted he wished the concert series "started tomorrow" just days before he died.

Miller passed away on Friday, Sept. 7 at the age of 26. While the cause of death has yet to be confirmed, it's been reported that he died of an apparent overdose.

After news of his passing broke, several stars took to social media to pay tribute to the late artist.  G-EazyJohn MayerEd Sheeran and Lil Xan were just a few of the artists to pay their respects.

His family also released a statement.

"Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26," the family stated. "He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time."

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mac Miller , Music , Top Stories , Apple News , Death
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Tupac Shakur Part 1: 22 Years After the Unsolved Shooting

Tupac Shakur Part 2: LVMPD Cops Re-Examine Cold Case

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Shocking Downward Spiral: Inside His Last Year of Highs and Lows

Mac Miller

Mac Miller's Family Speaks Out After Rapper's Death

Mac Miller

Mac Miller Dies at 26: Lil Xan, Chance the Rapper and More Stars React

Mac Miller

Mac Miller Dead at 26

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.