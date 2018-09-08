Inside Mac Miller's Final Days Before His Tragic Death

New details are emerging about the days leading up to Mac Miller's tragic death.

Just before his passing, the "Donald Trump" star was gearing up for his tour, which was set to kick off Oct. 27.

"I just wanna go on tour," he tweeted on Sept. 6. He also wrote that he wished the concert series "started tomorrow."

There were even indications the rapper was set to shoot his next music video. The last music video he released was for his song "Self Care," which actually featured shots of him in a coffin.

"I was with you 2 days ago. We were supposed to shoot your new music video today," jeweler Ben Baller wrote on Instagram. "You were an angel bro. I love you and I'll miss you homie. Shalom. Rest In Peace Mac."

In addition, Miller gave what would now be known as one of his final performances. On Thursday, his official YouTube channel shared a video of him rapping his hit "Hurt Feelings" at The Hotel Café in Los Angeles.