Hot or Not: Paris Hilton Reveals What She Thinks of 9 Major Fashion Trends

  • By
    &

by Paris Hilton | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Guest Editor, Paris Hilton

Tristan Fewings/amfAR/Getty Images

Paris Hilton has joined the team as a guest editor for Fashion Week at E!. Along with launching her 24th fragrance, Platinum Rush, and Paris Hilton Skincare this summer, the heiress is a resident DJ in Ibiza, a real estate investor and fashion designer. When it comes looking and living good, she does it all. And, that's because she knows what's hot.

Today, the pop culture icon is revealing to E! News what she really thinks about today's fashion trends. Is your favorite trend Paris-approved? Keep scrolling to find out!

Photos

Best Looks at New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

ESC: Guest Editor, Paris Hilton, Thigh High Boots

Pietro D'aprano/FilmMagic

Trend: Thigh-High Boots

I just had a fitting for a fashion show I'm doing tonight. I'm wearing Christian Louboutin boots that go all the way up to your thighs. They're sooo sexy, I love them.

ESC: Guest Editor, Paris Hilton, Oversized Blazer

Getty Images

Trend: Oversized Blazers

I'm not into oversized blazers. I don't think they're flattering. I love a tight, but sexy, businesswoman blazer, but not the big ones.

ESC: Guest Editor, Paris Hilton, Neon

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Trend: Neon Colors

Hell yeah, I love neon. It reminds me of Ibiza and Miami. Neon pink has been my favorite color my whole life.

Article continues below

ESC: Guest Editor, Paris Hilton, Puff Sleeves

JP Yim/Getty Images

Trend: Puff Sleeves

I love them. They're so cute and very girly.

ESC: Guest Editor, Paris Hilton, Hawaiin

Getty Images

Trend: Hawaiian Print Tops

No, unless you're in Hawaii.

ESC: Guest Editor, Paris Hilton, Hoops

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Trend: Gold Hoops

Yeah, gold hoops are dope.

Article continues below

ESC: Guest Editor, Paris Hilton, Faux Fur

Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Global Fashion Collective

Trend: Faux Fur

I love faux fur. I think it's important for people to realize that you can find something that looks that same, but doesn't hurt animals. I've used real fur in any of my clothing lines, ever. It's in all of my contracts. It's very important.

ESC: Guest Editor, Paris Hilton, Leopard

Albert Urso/Getty Images

Trend: Leopard Print

I love leopard print. My whole life, I've loved animals, so I love leopard print, zebra—any animal print. Some leopard print is just so beyond, it's hideous. Dolce & Gabanna and Cavalli, they're on point when it comes to those prints.

ESC: Guest Editor, Paris Hilton, Kitten Heels

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Kitten Heels

They're cute and I love the name.

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Paris Hilton , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion , Fashion Week , Life/Style , New York Fashion Week , VG
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Nia Franklin, Miss New York, Miss America

Miss America 2019: 5 Things to Know About Miss New York Nia Franklin

Les Moonves

Les Moonves Resigns as CEO of CBS Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Nia Franklin, Miss New York, Miss America

Miss New York Nia Franklin Wins Miss America 2019

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Creative Arts Emmys 2018: Complete List of Winners

Ashlee Simpson Ross, Ashlee and Evan 101

Will Evan Ross Choose Wife Ashlee Simpson-Ross Over an Acting Role on ASHLEE+EVAN?

Ryan Lochte, Kayla Rae Reid

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid Get Married—Again

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.