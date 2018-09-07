14 Oversize Blazers to Wear Like the Celebs This Fall

by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 4:35 PM

Shopping: Oversized Blazers

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

So you thought blazers were just for your mom, did you?

Think again because the once office-only wardrobe staple is having a Hollywood moment and we have to say, we're her for it. Not that we want to start wearing full-on tailored pantsuits Monday through Friday, but the oversize casual take on the blazer is truly something we can get onboard with. Why? Well it's pretty much the easiest way to make any outfit look more pulled together, but in a cool, unstuffy way. Throw one over a LBD and suddenly you're meeting ready. Your weekend jeans and T-shirt just got an upgrade in two seconds flat.

We're not going to tell you what to do, but just saying that a roomy fall blazer you can wear all season is a wise investment. 

Shopping: Oversize Blazers

Gray Plaid

BUY IT:  Majorelle Rhea Blazer, $168

Shopping: Oversize Blazers

Hot Pink

BUY IT:  Rag & Bone Ridley Pink Blazer, $329

Shopping: Oversize Blazers

Gingham

BUY IT:  TIBI Viscose Gingham Oversized Blazer, $595

Shopping: Oversize Blazers

Oversize Checks

BUY IT: TIBI Lucas Oversized Checked Woven Blazer, $695

Shopping: Oversize Blazers

Vintage Print

BUY IT: Leith Woven Relaxed Fit Blazer, $45 

Shopping: Oversize Blazers

Bright Green

BUY IT:  Topshop Oversize Suit Jacket, $130

Shopping: Oversize Blazers

Animal Print

BUY IT:  Anine Bing Madelaine Printed Blazer, $420

Shopping: Oversize Blazers

Houndstooth Tweed

BUY IT:  Paul & Joe Double-Breasted Houndstooth Tweed Blazer, $615

Shopping: Oversize Blazers

Brown Plaid

BUY IT:  Lovers + Friends Trinity Blazer, $188

Shopping: Oversize Blazers

Pinstripes

BUY IT:  MM6 Maison Margiela Pinstripe Blazer, $459

Shopping: Oversize Blazers

Plaid Knit

BUY IT:  Express Plaid Tailored Knit Blazer, $80

Shopping: Oversize Blazers

Striped Linen

BUY IT: Acne Studios Kristha Striped Linen-Blend Blazer, $450

Shopping: Oversize Blazers

Wool Blend

BUY IT: Helmut Lang Oversized Houndstooth Wool-Blend Blazer, $327

Shopping: Oversize Blazers

Basic Black

BUY IT:  Habitual Billie Oversize Blazer, $228

We'll take one of each please. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

