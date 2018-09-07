14 Oversize Blazers to Wear Like the Celebs This Fall

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
by Taylor Stephan | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 4:35 PM
So you thought blazers were just for your mom, did you?
Think again because the once office-only wardrobe staple is having a Hollywood moment and we have to say, we're her for it. Not that we want to start wearing full-on tailored pantsuits Monday through Friday, but the oversize casual take on the blazer is truly something we can get onboard with. Why? Well it's pretty much the easiest way to make any outfit look more pulled together, but in a cool, unstuffy way. Throw one over a LBD and suddenly you're meeting ready. Your weekend jeans and T-shirt just got an upgrade in two seconds flat.
We're not going to tell you what to do, but just saying that a roomy fall blazer you can wear all season is a wise investment.
BUY IT: Majorelle Rhea Blazer, $168
BUY IT: Rag & Bone Ridley Pink Blazer, $329
BUY IT: TIBI Viscose Gingham Oversized Blazer, $595
BUY IT: TIBI Lucas Oversized Checked Woven Blazer, $695
BUY IT: Leith Woven Relaxed Fit Blazer, $45
BUY IT: Topshop Oversize Suit Jacket, $130
BUY IT: Anine Bing Madelaine Printed Blazer, $420
BUY IT: Paul & Joe Double-Breasted Houndstooth Tweed Blazer, $615
BUY IT: Lovers + Friends Trinity Blazer, $188
BUY IT: MM6 Maison Margiela Pinstripe Blazer, $459
BUY IT: Express Plaid Tailored Knit Blazer, $80
BUY IT: Acne Studios Kristha Striped Linen-Blend Blazer, $450
BUY IT: Helmut Lang Oversized Houndstooth Wool-Blend Blazer, $327
BUY IT: Habitual Billie Oversize Blazer, $228
We'll take one of each please.
