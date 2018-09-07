"And the Heartbreak Soldier must live on!"

Lil Xan, whose real name is Diego Leanos, is moving on after his very public breakup from singer Noah Cyrus. The rapper took to Instagram with the help of a friend on Friday morning, to let the Xanarchy know everything will be okay. However, before people could jump to conclusions, he said, "this isn't my new gf before everyone freaks out."

His post to Instagram followed a night of celebrating his 22nd birthday with friends and fans. The rapper wore a black and white ensemble for the celebration, which could be seen in the photo captioned: "Most hated Birthday boy."

Lil Xan's photo opp with the Instagram model comes days after he and Cyrus split in a heated exchange that took place over social media. The saga began on Monday after the rapper alleged his girlfriend was cheating on him, thus igniting an emotional back and forth.