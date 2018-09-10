The stars are expected to turn out for the 2018 Emmys.

Which isn't surprising since star-studded shows like Stranger Things, Atlanta, The Crown, and others are all up for Emmys this year. This means that the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Donald Glover, Claire Foy, etc. are likely to grace the award show's red carpet and we are so stoked!

Not only are these A-listers expected to serve serious looks at the Hollywood event, but some of them may be dropping speeches if they're named winners. Still Millie, Donald, and Claire aren't the only big names we hope to see at the Emmys…and we assume you feel the same.

Be sure to check out the list of stars expected to attend the Emmys below and then cast your vote for you whom you're most excited to see!