by Alyssa Ray | Mon., Sep. 10, 2018 5:00 AM
The stars are expected to turn out for the 2018 Emmys.
Which isn't surprising since star-studded shows like Stranger Things, Atlanta, The Crown, and others are all up for Emmys this year. This means that the likes of Millie Bobby Brown, Donald Glover, Claire Foy, etc. are likely to grace the award show's red carpet and we are so stoked!
Not only are these A-listers expected to serve serious looks at the Hollywood event, but some of them may be dropping speeches if they're named winners. Still Millie, Donald, and Claire aren't the only big names we hope to see at the Emmys…and we assume you feel the same.
Be sure to check out the list of stars expected to attend the Emmys below and then cast your vote for you whom you're most excited to see!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The Crown
David Livingston/Getty Images
The Handmaid's Tale
John Shearer/WireImage
This Is Us
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
American Horror Story: Cult
J. Merritt/Getty Images
The Sinner
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Black-ish
J. Merritt/Getty Images
The Crown
John Shearer/WireImage
Westworld
Rex Features/ZUMAPRESS.com
Game of Thrones
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
This Is Us
John Shearer/WireImage
This Is Us
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Killing Eve
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jesus Christ Superstar
John Shearer/WireImage
Saturday Night Live
Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images
Atlanta
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Saturday Night Live
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The Handmaid's Tale
Philippe Perusseau/REX/Shutterstock
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
The Americans
Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa via AP Images
GLOW
Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Insecure
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Stranger Things
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Saturday Night Live
