Mac Miller Dead at 26: Remembering the Rapper's Life in Pictures

Mac Miller has passed away at the age of 26.

TMZ has reported that the rapper (real name Malcolm James McCormick) died Friday after an apparent overdose. A spokesperson for the LAPD tells E! News that officers "responded to a death investigation" near Miller's home in Studio City, Calif. on Friday afternoon, but couldn't confirm the name of the deceased.

Miller had been preparing to go on tour at the end of next month, with one of his last tweets encouraging his fans to get tickets to a show. "I'm bringing a band. The show is going to be special every night," he wrote on Twitter Thursday. "I wish it started tomorrow. It starts October 27th."