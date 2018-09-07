While Anthony Bourdainhas passed away, he lives on in his signature show.

Viewers came to know the late chef and television personality by way of his various television shows, his final one being CNN's Parts Unknown, which he hosted from 2013 until his untimely death in June.

In early August, it was confirmed that the show would return to the small screen for a final seven-episode season featuring footage and audio captured of Bourdain while shooting on location for the new season.

Fans are getting their first glimpse of what that last season will look like thanks to newly released trailers that are sure to tug at everyone's heartstrings.

"Travel can lift you up and it can break you heart," a narrator says in one teaser while various clips of Bourdain in the midst of his travels—eating, getting a tattoo, clinking a glass in a toast—are strung together.

"But the journey leaves its mark," the narrator continues. "You take something with you and you leave something good behind."