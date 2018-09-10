SUNDAY, NOV. 11
E! People's Choice Awards is a few months away, but you can already start voting for your favorite celebs now, so get excited!

Last week, E! announced the nominees for its inaugural broadcast of the live show (it'll air on E! on Nov.11) and fans are already casting their votes for a bunch of different categories.

While you might love a specific TV show or movie from this past year there are also a few social media categories that are in need of your voting skills, including the Social Star of 2018, Beauty Influencer of 2018, Animal Star of 2018 and Social Celebrity of 2018.

Since we are all big social media people here at E! we wanted to show our social star nominees a little love too!

In fact, we've rounded up all of the stars that are up for these four categories for you below, so you can get familiar with the top contenders ASAP.

Everyone from Doug the Pug (AKA the cutest pug ever) to YouTube stars like Lele Pons and Cameron Dallas are on the list.

Plus, we have a whole category dedicated to the celebrities who slay the social media game on the daily like Chrissy Teigen and Will Smith.

Seriously, there are so many people on social media (and animals) that we can't help but love and follow that we have no clue who is going to take home the trophies in each area this year. 

Scroll through our gallery below to see all of the stars up for a 2018 E! People's Choice Awards social media trophy and make sure to vote for the celeb you want to win now!

Shane Dawson, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Shane Dawson

The Social Star of 2018

Lilly Singh, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Lilly Singh

The Social Star of 2018

Eva Gutowski, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Eva Gutowski

The Social Star of 2018

Cameron Dallas, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Cameron Dallas

The Social Star of 2018

JennaMarbles, Jenna Marbles, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Jenna Marbles

The Social Star of 2018

Gigi Gorgeous, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Gigi Gorgeous

The Social Star of 2018

Amanda Cerny, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Amanda Cerny

The Social Star of 2018

The Dolan Twins, Social Media Stars

Instagram

The Dolan Twins

The Social Star of 2018

King Bach, Social Media Stars

Instagram

King Bach

The Social Star of 2018

Zach King, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Zach King

The Social Star of 2018

Lele Pons, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Lele Pons

The Social Star of 2018

The Fat Jewish, Josh Ostrovsky, Social Media Stars

Instagram

The Fat Jewish (Josh Ostrovsky)

The Social Star of 2018

NIKKIETUTORIALS, Social Media Stars

Instagram

NIKKIETUTORIALS

The Beauty Influencer of 2018

Bretman Rock, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Bretman Rock

The Beauty Influencer of 2018

Brooklyn and Bailey, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Brooklyn and Bailey

The Beauty Influencer of 2018

Michelle Phan, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Michelle Phan

The Beauty Influencer of 2018

Carli Bybel, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Carli Bybel

The Beauty Influencer of 2018

Camila Coelho, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Camila Coelho

The Beauty Influencer of 2018

Manny Guiterrez, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Manny Guiterrez

The Beauty Influencer of 2018

Jaclyn Hill, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Jaclyn Hill

The Beauty Influencer of 2018

Jackie Aina, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Jackie Aina

The Beauty Influencer of 2018

Patrick Starrr, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Patrick Starrr

The Beauty Influencer of 2018

James Charles, Social Media Stars

Instagram

James Charles

The Beauty Influencer of 2018

Kandee Johnson, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Kandee Johnson

The Beauty Influencer of 2018

Nala Cat, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Nala Cat

The Animal Star of 2018

Manny the Frenchie, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Manny the Frenchie

The Animal Star of 2018

Lil Bub, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Lil Bub

The Animal Star of 2018

Marnie the Dog, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Marnie the Dog

The Animal Star of 2018

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

The Animal Star of 2018

Cole & Marmalade, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Cole & Marmalade

The Animal Star of 2018

Jiffpom, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Jiffpom

The Animal Star of 2018

Gone to the Snow Dogs, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Gone to the Snow Dogs

The Animal Star of 2018

Boo, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Boo

The Animal Star of 2018

Venus the Two Face Cat, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Venus the Two Face Cat

The Animal Star of 2018

Doug the Pug, Social Media Stars

Instagram

Doug The Pug

The Animal Star of 2018

April the Giraffe, Calf, Dad, Oliver

Twitter

April the Giraffe

The Animal Star of 2018

Ellen DeGeneres

Instagram

Ellen DeGeneres

The Social Celebrity of 2018

Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen

The Social Celebrity of 2018

BTS, Staples Center

STAPLES Center/Adam Pantozzi

BTS

The Social Celebrity of 2018

Lady Gaga

Instagram

Lady Gaga

The Social Celebrity of 2018

Ryan Reynolds

Instagram

Ryan Reynolds

The Social Celebrity of 2018

Rihanna

Instagram

Rihanna

The Social Celebrity of 2018

Justin Bieber,

Instagram

Justin Bieber

The Social Celebrity of 2018

Taylor Swift

Instagram

Taylor Swift

The Social Celebrity of 2018

Will Smith

Instagram

Will Smith

The Social Celebrity of 2018

Kim Kardashian West

Instagram

Kim Kardashian West

The Social Celebrity of 2018

Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Kylie Jenner

The Social Celebrity of 2018

Selena Gomez

Instagram

Selena Gomez

The Social Celebrity of 2018

Watch E!'s People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 at 9 p.m., only on E!

