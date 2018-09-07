Serena Williams' Daughter Rocks a Matching U.S. Open Tutu and Looks Just Like Her Mini-Me

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 11:05 AM

Serena Williams

Larry Marano/REX/Shutterstock

It looks like Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia has inherited her mom's sense of style.

The tennis champ took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of her 1-year-old little one rocking a black tutu and white sneakers. The ensemble was a mini replica of the tutu Virgil Abloh and Nike designed for the star athlete's day one match against Magda Linette at the U.S. Open.

Granted, there were a few slight alterations. For instance, Williams' firstborn didn't rock the one-shoulder look like her mommy did. However, the rest of the outfit was pretty spot on. It even featured the same "Logo" embellishment.

But did the little one inherit her mom's competitive drive? Williams joked her daughter also had winning on the brain by captioning the sweet photo, "Did Momma win?"

Tennis fans will recall Williams wore the tutu after the French Open banned her from wearing her black catsuit at future tournaments. Not only did the ensemble make Williams feel like a "superhero" but it was also designed to help her avoid blood clots—a medical condition she experienced after giving birth to her daughter.

Serena Williams Shares Throwback Video Before Giving Birth to Alexis Olympia One Year Ago

Since then, Williams has continued to rock the tutu look and debuted a lavender one during a recent match.

However, Williams isn't letting anything impact her game as she's still vying for her 24th Grand Slam title. She will face off against Naomi Osaka in her next match.

