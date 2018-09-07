Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares a Makeup-Free Selfie

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is soaking up the last bit of summer.

The reality star and mom of six was clearly enjoying some time at home on Thursday when she shared a makeup-free snap of herself in a bandeau with wet hair.

"Just one of those days," she captioned the photo along with a digital hat tip to an Atlanta spa, The Spa at NAPS. "My chest and face are glowing though thanks to @napsmedspa IPL."

With a cup in hand, the Don't Be Tardy star looked like she was enjoying some relaxing time to herself without her usual TV glam.

While the reality star is known to rock a full look for public appearances, Kim ditched the eyeliner and lipstick for laid-back cool by the pool.