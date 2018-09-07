Cher Announces Here We Go Again Tour Dates in 2019

Cher is coming to a city near you in 2019!

The living legend announced the news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show today, and the Here We Go Again Tour will mark her first trek across the U.S. in five years. The 72-year-old entertainer, who is currently doing a series of residencies in Las Vegas, will release Dancing Queen Sept. 28.

She is expected to perform songs from her ABBA tribute album, in addition to her own singles. (Cher was inspired to do the album of covers after starring in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.)

Tickets will go on sale to the general public via Live Nation starting Sept. 14 at 10 a.m. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. pre-sale tickets starting Sept. 12 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Sept. 13 at 10:00 p.m. local time through Citi's Private Pass program. Canadian and U.S. residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem one digital or physical copy of her new album, according to Live Nation; copies must be redeemed by May 19, 2019.