Kendall Jenner Talks Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's Engagement

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 4:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

With New York Fashion Week underway, Kendall Jenner made an appearance on NBC's The Tonight Show Thursday. During her interview, Jimmy Fallon asked what she thinks of her friend and fellow supermodel Hailey Baldwin's recent engagement to Justin Bieber. "We love Justin Bieber. We're friends with that dude," the host told her. "I think it's perfect. They're so in love!"

"Whatever makes them happy, I'm happy," the E! reality star said in agreement. "I've been friends with both of them for a very long time. If everybody's happy, then it makes me happy."

With three nieces born in the last year, Kendall admitted there's "a lot of love going on" lately.

"Just be honest, between us: Do you have a favorite baby?" Jimmy asked.

"I won't name names. We're in a safe place, right?" Kendall joked. "I'll tell you later."

Photos

Kendall Jenner's Runway Transformation

Jimmy also brought up Season 15 of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, airing Sundays at 9 p.m. "It's a lot of drama, which is exciting, but it's also great that I'm not a part of it, really. So, it's fun to watch," she said. "I don't know how I stay out of it. I guess, I just...I don't really care."

That being said, Kendall said she is well aware of the sisterly squabbles involving Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. "We have family group chats. We have a bunch of them, because all different people are in certain ones. I was on a group chat with Khloe and Kourtney the other day and we were talking about something—I don't think we were talking bad about any of our family members—but we were just talking and I had this realization. I was like, 'Oh, my God! Do you guys have a group chat about me? Like, do you talk about me in other texts?' They were like, 'Kendall, you literally don't do anything wrong. We don't have a group chat about you.' I was like, 'Yes!' They don't have anything bad to say about me, which is cool, I guess...unless they're lying!" she said with a laugh. "They're probably lying!"

"Of course they're lying!" Jimmy joked. "What are you talking about?"

"I'm sure they were trying to make me feel better, because I said the same thing about Khloe and Kourtney," Kendall said. "They were like, 'You don't have one about us?' I was like, '...No.'"

Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Hailey Baldwin , Justin Bieber , The Tonight Show , Kardashian News , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Noah Cyrus' "Mad at You" Lyrics Decoded: All the References to Her Split With Lil Xan

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Met Gala 2014

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and More Celebrity Couples Who Are Both Nominated for 2018 People's Choice Awards!

Blink-182

Blink-182 Cancels Fall Tour Over Travis Barker's Health Issues

ESC: Meghan Markle

Why Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Considers Meghan Markle a Beauty Inspiration

Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale in Mediation Over Custody Agreement

Kelis, Nas, BET Awards 2006

Nas Rants About Kelis Over Abuse Claims and Custody Issues

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.