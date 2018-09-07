Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale in Mediation Over Custody Agreement

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Sep. 7, 2018 5:33 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gwen Stefani, Gavin Rossdale

Getty Images

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale are in mediation over their current custody agreement, two years after reaching a divorce settlement.

A source tells E! News the pair are "going to mediation" because of disagreements regarding their three son's upbringing. "They don't agree on custody and the time the kids are spending with each of them," the insider reveals.

Since the artist recently finished his tour with Bush and will be home more often, he wants more time with their sonsKingstonZuma and Apollo. However, the source says, "Gwen believes that she provides a consistent living environment and that the kids should be with her the majority of the time."

"They are older now and taking their school work and activities seriously," the insider adds. "She thinks Gavin still very much lives a rock star lifestyle and it's in the kid's best interest to be with her."

Photos

2018 Celebrity Breakups

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Father's Day

Instagram

More importantly, the source says, "She wants to raise the kids a certain way and it's very challenging because Gavin has different priorities."

Following their split in 2015, the boys have spent a majority of their time with Gwen in Los Angeles while Gavin has toured with Bush and completed a brief stint as a judge on The Voice U.K.. Gavin touched on this when he talked to The Sun's Fabulousmagazine. "It was weird because I had to go and make a home from scratch that could compare to the great one they already have," he said. "That was the challenge for me as a dad."

Gwen has since found love with country singer Blake Shelton, who gets on very well with the boys. The couple has even taken vacations with the children together.

The singer once told Ellen DeGeneres, " The kids love him. We love him. Everybody loves him."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gwen Stefani , Gavin Rossdale , Divorces , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Mariska Hargitay, 2018 Monte Carlo Television Festival

Mariska Hargitay Is Really Proud of Her PCAs Nom and We Have a Feeling Detective Olivia Benson Feels the Same Way

Kim Zolciak

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares a Makeup-Free Selfie

Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins Hit NYFW Together Amid Romance Rumors

This Is Us Season 3

This Is Us Season 3 Premiere Photos Are Here, Let's Obsessively Analyze Them

Jennifer Garner

Yes, Even Jennifer Garner Experiences "Mom Rage"

Project Runway, Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn

Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn Leaving Project Runway for Amazon Fashion Series

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.