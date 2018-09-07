Erika Jayne Shares 4 Fall Style Trends That Scream S-E-X

Erika Jayne has joined the team as a guest editor for Fashion Week at E!. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is known for her xxpen$ive taste (which comes with a $40K monthly bill), authenticity and extremely glam lifestyle. And, she loves sharing it with the world. Her Pretty Mess tour starts at the end of the month. She's become a muse for Shoedazzle. Plus, the star is partnering with Too Faced, launching a collection early next year.

Making it even easier for you to get a taste of her life, the "Cars" singer is sharing what you should buy this season to feel super sexy. Check them out below, along with our editor's picks!