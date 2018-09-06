1. Blackface is always ALWAYS bad, even if you say you were just "really tan."

2. A roast chicken, two bottles or four bottles of great wine, a closed door, all your deepest darkest secrets, and Ghost Hunters are all you need to recover from running a marathon.

3. Don't ever text your friend's contentious ex-husband for an invite to his New Year's Eve party...on the wedding yacht.

4. Never say things like "this is going to be the best year ever!" "I'm turning over a new leaf!" or "This will be a nice boat trip" because then you're basically guaranteeing that it will not and you are not and it will certainly not.

5. The guy from SNL, Saturday Night Live, who did it for Anly, Andy Samberg, the NSL person now works for Sesame Street, Adam Sandler's thing, Adam Samberg's thing, from the sketch on NSL with Lady Gaga and Adam Sandberg, the guy that did it...he can make you a bubble dress for Halloween.

6. If you ran a marathon, you deserve 12 parties and endless praise from everyone around you because hello, you ran a marathon!

7. Do not call your friend a drunk, even if they are drunk then and drunk often. Drunk and a drunk are not the same thing.