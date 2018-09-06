Selena Gomez Tears Up Discussing ''Very Serious'' Volunteer Efforts

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 5:00 PM
Selena Gomez is opening up about her "selfish" desire to help those who are harmed by human trafficking.
The artist opened up about her opportunity to volunteer with the A21 organization at the Coach x Selena Gomez Collection launch. Since she began working with the non-profit in March, she has become a passionate and serious advocate for the cause.
"I think that it's easy for someone in my position to maybe be associated with an organization because they feel it would be great, they can contribute dollar-wise. None of that is wrong," she explained to E! News' Jason Kennedy. "I think for me, I've been wanting something that I felt like I could contribute most of my time to, because I love what I do, but I feel a little selfish sometimes and I have always said that."
Moreover, her fame allows her to "actually share what this subject is," even though "it's something people don't want to discuss."
Owen Kolasinski/BFA/Shutterstock
The 26-year-old revealed that human trafficking is something "very, very serious" to her and even her friends. "I take it extremely serious and my friends are heavily involved with me because it's not something happening a million miles away. It's actually happening here," Gomez emphasized.
Learning about how close to home the issue is has made the star feel "honored" to be a part of the cause. The singer shared, "I would love to do everything I can, along with one of my heroes Christine, to just be a part of it and learn."
And Selena put her words into action recently, when she joined the group on a trip abroad to meet victims of human trafficking. In a recent Instagram post, the star shared photos of her time volunteering.
When Jason asked her about one of these moments, Selena teared up because she said, "I want them to be seen, you know, so I want to be able to communicate that to them that they are beautiful and I will do everything I can to get their story out."
These emotional experiences have inspired her new music, which she hopes to share very soon.
Fans need not worry though, she assured, "I've wanted to take my time and be intentional with it. I am very proud of it. I think it's gonna be exciting."
