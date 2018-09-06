Not even Cardi B could have predicted just how much motherhood would impact her.

As she continues to enjoy life at home with daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and husband Offset, the rapper took a night off from mommy duties to sit front row at Tom Ford's New York Fashion Week show. Cardi soaked in every moment of the evening, telling E! News in an interview that she was looking forward to "showing my after pregnancy body, like what's good?!"

The "I Like It" emcee did exactly that in a black bodycon dress by Tom Ford that showcased her silhouette, which she paired with dramatic statement earrings and a slicked back 'do. It didn't take long for Cardi to shift the conversation to her little girl and how "amazing" it is to watch Kulture grow up.

"It's the best feeling in the world," she gushed. "I love it. This is what I was missing my whole life? I love it!"