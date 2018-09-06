Sally Field and More Stars React to Burt Reynolds' Death

Burt Reynolds made quite the impression on the biggest stars in Hollywood.

In case you missed the news, the legendary actor passed away earlier this morning after going into cardiac arrest.

"It is with a broken heart that I said goodbye to my uncle today. My uncle was not just a movie icon; he was a generous, passionate and sensitive man who was dedicated to his family, friends, fans and acting students," his niece, Nancy Lee Hess, said in a statement to E! News. "He has had health issues, however, this was totally unexpected. He was tough. Anyone who breaks their tailbone on a river and finishes the movie is tough. And that's who he was."

As soon as the news was revealed, dozens of actors, actresses and famous faces expressed their condolences on social media. And yes, many couldn't help but share their fond memories of the actor who starred in many projects including Boogie Nights, Deliverance and Evening Shade.

"There are times in your life that are so indelible, they never fade away. They stay alive, even forty years later," Smokey and the Bandit co-star Sally Field said in a statement to E! News. "My years with Burt never leave my mind. He will be in my history and my heart, for as long as I live. Rest, Buddy."

Take a look at just some of the heartfelt tributes posted today in our roundup below.