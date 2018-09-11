10 Fall Trends Cool Girls Can't Wait to Get Their Hands On

by Taylor Stephan | Tue., Sep. 11, 2018 7:00 AM
OK, ladies, it's time to transition from summer sundresses to fall layers—and as any cool girl knows, there is a way to make sweaters, jackets and pants work for you.
The key to epic fall style staples: warmer fabrics, neutral-leaning color palettes and ultra-flattering silhouettes. Listen, if you're going to wear a blazer, long-sleeve dress or something else along those lines, choosing one that's tailored is key. We love a cozy look as much as you do, you just have to be strategic so your festive fall outfit looks as good as it feels.
Ready to do fall the cool girl way? We thought so. Shop these 10 must-haves, all from Target!
If you don't already own a blazer, run—don't walk—to your nearest Target. This one comes in a beautiful gray plaid, so consider it a neutral and wear it with everything from dresses for the office to jeans and sneakers on the weekends.
BUY IT: A New Day™ Gray Women's Plaid Boyfriend Blazer, $34.99
A button-up that pairs with anything and makes you look instantly pulled together? Yeah, we'll take 10. We especially love this one, because the olive tone adds a slight pop but still plays nice with other colors you might be wearing.
BUY IT: A New Day™ Women's Long Sleeve Utility Shirt, $22.99
For fall, this long-sleeve cranberry number is a nice festive upgrade you can wear with heels or flats. It also doesn't hurt that this flowy belted dress is an It-girl approved outfit all on its own.
BUY IT: A New Day™ Women's 3/4 Sleeve Crepe Dress, $27.99
Who says you can't wear color and still look effortless? This patterned take comes in a rich golden tone that's playful but not in your face. Bonus points for feminine details, like the puff sleeves and classic collar, that make this an ideal weekend brunch look.
BUY IT: A New Day™ Yellow Women's Printed Short Sleeve Collared Dress, $27.99
The trick to pulling off fall florals like a pro is simple: Stick to one pattern. Nothing says "I've got this" like a sophisticated pleated slip dress you can take from an important meeting to date night.
BUY IT: A New Day™ Cream Women's Floral Print Sleeveless Pleated Slip Dress, $27.99
OK, so jeans aren't technically just a fall staple—they're a 365-days-a-year kind of staple. This we know. For the new season, have a little fun and swap your go-to pair for one with a subtle color change. Our pick: This green-washed denim that's just noticeable enough.
BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Green Women's High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $27.99
And because you can never have too many jeans, why not go for another variation on the classic style? For cool weather, we're all about dark-wash denim. It just feels cozier, does it not?
BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Black Wash Women's High-Rise Straight Leg Jeans, $27.99
Let's talk about jackets. You're smart to think you'll need a new one this season and if you're vibing a duster style, you're thinking like a cool girl. Take it a step further and try it in a denim. Trust: You'll look extra chic when you pair this with jeans for a full denim-on-denim look.
BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Medium Wash Women's Denim Trench Coat, $39.99
Much like a pretty fall dress, this denim jumpsuit is so easy to wear. And it's an edgier way to do the one-piece look. Wear with heels or boots and, pinky promise, you'll be the raddest girl in the room.
BUY IT: Universal Thread™ Medium Wash Women's Denim Jumpsuit, $34.99
A classic midi skirt is always a good idea. But you don't always have to stick to a basic color. If you want to mix it up for fall, a bold animal print you can wear to a lunch get-together or happy hour is the way to go.
BUY IT: A New Day™ Beige Women's Animal Print Pleated Tulle Midi Skirt, $24.99
Need even more of a fall style fix? Target's got you—click here to shop!
