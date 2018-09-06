New York Fashion Week Spring 2019: Best Looks From Celebrity Street Style

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 12:05 PM

ESC: Priyanka Chopra, Street Style

Get ready to whip out your credit cards, because it's time to shop!

While New York Fashion Week runways will make you drool with awing clothing, there's a few reasons why you should be watching street style with the same vigor. For one, celebrities and off-duty models are wearing looks that are meant for fall (a.k.a. right now). That means that whether you're looking for back-to-school gear, cold-weather proof looks or styles you can wear to the office, the NYC streets have everything you need. 

The best part: Most of their pieces are already on sale, meaning you can scroll through our gallery of the best looks and purchase what they're wearing with a couple of clicks. 

Photos

Best Celeb Street Style From New York Fashion Week Spring 2019

Ready to rock an A-list-level fall wardrobe? Get inspired by scrolling through the best looks above!

