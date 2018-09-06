Nick Jonas Has a Type! See Priyanka Chopra and Olivia Culpo's Matching Outfits

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 12:39 PM

Priyanka Chopra, Olivia Culpo

Priyanka Chopra and Olivia Culpo stepped out in similar ensembles this week.

The Quantico actress wore a bodycon skirt, bandeau top and a cover-up by Fendi while attending the U.S. Open on Tuesday alongside fiancé Nick Jonas. The following day, Jonas' ex, Model Squad star Culpo, was photographed at the Vital Proteins Soho pop-up shop launch party during New York Fashion Week in a similar Fendi bandeau top paired with pants by the brand.

Jonas and Culpo dated for two years until they decided to call it quits in June 2015. The model and actress has moved on after splitting with Jonas and has been in an on-off relationship with NFL star Danny Amendola since 2016.

''Happy'' Olivia Culpo Talks Boyfriend Danny Amendola and Ex Nick Jonas' Engagement to Priyanka Chopra

Olivia Culpo, Danny Amendola

Culpo and Amendola split in March after about two years together, but recently reunited after some time apart.

"Olivia and Danny are exclusively back together and are in a great place since splitting," a source told E! News in July. "They really needed space and to figure things out, but their paths led them to reconnect again and they're really happy." 

So will he be making an appearance on Model Squad?

"I think a little bit, but not too much," Culpo said on E!'s Daily Pop this week. "There's not a whole lot of relationship-wise stuff for me, but you'll get a little bit."

Culpo also sent her best wishes to Jonas on his recent engagement to Chopra. "Very excited for him!" Culpo said on the E! show. "Definitely. Of course, you wanna wish the best on anyone and love, especially in this industry, is so hard to find. So I'm very happy to see people happy."

Watch a brand new episode of Model Squad tonight at 8 p.m., only on E!

