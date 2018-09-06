Tamra Judge Gives Cheeky Progress Report After Eddie's Heart Procedure

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 10:42 AM
Eddie Judge is proving to be quite the Spartan in more ways than one.
Earlier this week, the Real Housewives of Orange County star headed to the doctor for another heart procedure. This time, it was his third cardiac ablation that is completed to correct heart rhythm problems.
On Thursday morning, Tamra Judge had some big developments to share with fans. And yes, it's all good news.
"THANK YOU for all your prayers, messages and calls. But most of all thank you Dr. Andrea Natale & team for working so hard to fix my husband," she shared on Instagram from St. David's Medical Center. "It's been a long road and lot more difficult than anyone expected, confident this did the trick."
Tamra added, "Now it's time to let your sweet heart. Heal my love @eddiejudge #leftatrialappendage #ablation #bloodthinners #watchmanprocedure comes next."
Several current and former co-stars including Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Vicki Gunvalson and Jeana Keough expressed their well wishes in the comments section.
"I'm so glad this is behind you and you can all heal," Meghan King Edmonds wrote. Kelly Dodd added, "Wishing you a speedy recovery."
As the healing process begins, Tamra decided to have some fun on social media and share a revealing photo of her husband in recovery. In the process, fans were treated to the Cut Fitness trainer's backside.
"He's up walking around ready to break out of this joint," she joked with her 1.4 million followers. "BUTT he needs to get dressed first. @eddiejudge you CRACK me up."
This season on Real Housewives of Orange County, Tamra has shared her husband's health struggles with fans. And most recently, the couple has shared big updates on social media.
"He's just taking it day by day. We don't know what his outcome's going to be," Tamra previously shared with Bravo. "His heart is just uncontrollable. And he's on all kind of medication: heart medication and beta blockers. And it's just really been difficult on pretty much all of us—more so on him."
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
