Could Selena Gomez be any more lovable?!

After E! announced the nominations for the 2018 People's Choice Awards Wednesday, E! News was with the 26-year-old singer and actress for an exclusive interview at her Coach x Selena Gomez collection event in L.A. where Jason Kennedy broke the news to Gomez about her many PCAs nominations (and yes—her reaction was beyond adorable).

"I have some good news before I hug you goodbye," Kennedy told Gomez. "You have been nominated for an E!'s People's Choice Award."

After an outburst of excitement, Gomez brought it back down to earth. "I'm not the People's Choice yet, I'm nominated," she replied.

"You're nominated so you need to talk to your fans," Kennedy said. "I'm pretty sure you have a few thousand out there that can help you out."