However, this is hardly the first time a famous couple's breakup drama has spilled out onto the internet. Before Chris Zylka was engaged to Paris Hilton, he had some social media drama with not one, but two ex flames—Lucy Haleand Hanna Beth.

In both instances, the actor and artist took to his Twitter and Instagram accounts to issue some not-so-nice, but since-deleted words about both women while publicizing their splits in 2012 and 2015.

It must be noted that, in the case of his drama with Hale, he did issue a social media apology for his public comments.

"I'd like to apologize about my previous comments," Chris tweeted. "Lucy is not only one of the most talented people I've ever had the pleasure of knowing but also one the most beautiful inside, and out. Anyone who's ever watched, or had the pleasure of meeting her knows this to be true."

As he continued at the time, "I apologize for tarnishing any view anyone has on this amazing women. I had the honor of loving her. That love will never fade, as your love should never fade from her is well. She's going to change the world one day. And the last thing I want to do is be any reason for her to look bad in any way." Hopefully, he's learned his lesson.