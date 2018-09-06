Alexander Skarsgård Doesn't Deny Charlize Theron Romance Rumors

Until the actor does decide to settle down, he's focusing on his career. His role in Big Little Lies—as Nicole Kidman's character's abusive husband—earned him both Emmy and Golden Globe wins. Though his character (SPOILER ALERT!) dies at the end of the first season, viewers might see him in season two in flashbacks or as "a secret twin or evil zombie," he jokes to the magazine. "We're taking it a slightly different direction this season," he says.

"I think the world is his oyster in terms of an actor. He's only scratched the surface as to what he can actually do," Kidman tells the outlet. "I thought going into it I'd feel really safe with him, and I did."

Meryl Streep has joined the cast for the upcoming season, playing the role of his character's mother. "I haven't worked with her yet, but I'm excited," Skarsgård says.

Skarsgård can next be seen in the movie Hold the Dark, opening this month in select theaters and Netflix.