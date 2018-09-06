Beyoncé Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos From "Monumental" Year

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 7:25 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Beyonce

Courtesy of Beyoncé

Beyoncé is one year older and one year wiser.

Two days after celebrating her 37th birthday, the "APES--T" singer updated her official blog today and highlighted some of the milestones she achieved in the last year. "At 36, I became a new mother of three. I breastfed twins [Rumi Carter and Sir Carter]. I renewed by vows with my husband of 10 years," she wrote, referring, of course, to Jay-Z. "I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released an album together, Everything Is Love. And we've been touring with our family around the world, and loving it."

"This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I'm looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future," she said. "I love you, Hive."

 

Beyonce

Courtesy of Beyoncé

Beyoncé titled her entry "Your Bitch at 36."

The singer was similarly reflective in a Vogue essay, writing, "I'm in a place of gratitude right now. I am accepting of who I am. I will continue to explore every inch of my soul and every part of my artistry. I want to learn more, teach more, and live in full. I've worked long and hard to be able to get to a place where I can choose to surround myself with what fulfills and inspires me."

Photos

Beyoncé's Best Looks

Beyonce

Courtesy of Beyoncé

Beyonce

Courtesy of Beyoncé

To further celebrate, she shared dozens of never-before-seen photos from the last year, including a handful with Blue Ivy Carter, as well as pictures from her birthday celebration.

Fans can see the full set of photos by visiting Beyoncé's official website.

Beyonce

Courtesy of Beyoncé

Beyonce

Courtesy of Beyoncé

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's On the Run II Tour will conclude Oct. 4 at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Beyoncé , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

Giuliana Rancic

Throwback! Here Are the Giuliana Rancic TBT Pics That'll Make You Feel Super Nostalgic

Alexander Skarsgård, Charlize Theron

Alexander Skarsgård Doesn't Deny Charlize Theron Romance Rumors

Aaron Phypers Cameron, Denise Richards

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Denise Richards Is Engaged to Aaron Phypers

Kristen Bell, 2018 MTV Movie Awards

Ryan Reynolds, Kristen Bell and More Stars Share Their Excitement on Social Media After Earning 2018 PCAs Noms

Queer Eye, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown

Finding the Fab Five: How Netflix's Queer Eye Came to Be

ESC: Chrissy Teigen, Grammy Awards

Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About How Her Body Has Changed After 2 Kids

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.