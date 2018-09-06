ABC
by Zach Johnson | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 5:05 AM
ABC
If only all celebrity exes could get along as well as Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman.
Last night, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host invited his ex-girlfriend to appear on his show to promote her own talk show, I Love You, America. Just as she's done in prior appearances, Silverman made it her mission to make Kimmel squirm. After he asked about her love life, she teased, "What's going on with me dating-wise? I'm waiting for this tryst with you to be over!"
Kimmel has been married to his show's co-head writer, Molly McNearney, for five years, but Silverman joked he'll ultimately get back with her. "I mean, OK, Molly is cute. She's bright, she's funny, she's blonde—whatever! But come on! You've got the kids, you've got the marriage...all right. Work it through!" she told him. "You think she's going to wipe your ass when you're old?"
"I don't do it now," Kimmel quipped, "so why would she?"
"It's not fair! She gets, like, new woke Jimmy," Silverman added. "I had Man Show Jimmy."
Silverman said she hasn't dated anyone since seriously she broke up with Michael Sheen last Christmas. "As you know, he moved back to the U.K. His life is really there, and my life is really not there. But I love him to pieces. But if he's in town and we're both single, we will make love," he said. "But he dated someone for a beat during that time when we hung out, and we were just bros. I'm good at separating that, you know? I can't imagine you as a sexual being anymore."
"Really?" Kimmel asked. "You don't have to make the yuck face!"
"I really, really thought about it," Silverman said, demonstrating her thinking face. "But you're handsome! You look gorgeous! You look like a model. You're doing your beard on what, a two?"
"We have the same setting," Kimmel joked. "It's one of the things we have in common!"
Evan Ross Worries Wife Ashlee Simpson-Ross Will "Lose Her Mind" If He Leaves for Another Job on ASHLEE+EVAN
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?