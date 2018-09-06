Fall Shopping With The Bachelor's Lauren Bushnell: Denim, Boots, Overalls and More

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 3:04 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Lauren Bushnell, NYFW Guest Editor

Lauren Bushnell has joined the team as a guest editor for Fashion Week at E!. Since her time on The Bachelor, where she met and fell in love with Ben Higgins, the blond bombshell has transformed her heartbreak into a success story, filled with A-list events, Insta-worthy fashion and lots of rosé. Now, she has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, partnerships with big brands and a wine company, Dear Rosé. Let it be known: Lauren is living happily ever after. 

In honor of the biggest week in fashion, the influencer is revealing everything she's wearing this season, so you can fall in love with your fall look.

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Emma Stone, Sarah Hyland, Amandla Stenberg and More

ESC: Lauren Bushnell, NYFW Guest Editor

Fall Must-Have: Over-the-Knee Boots

The fall go-to has always been a cute over-the-knee boot. I've also seen a lot of fun printed skirts recently, which look really cute with an over-the-knee boot. It's the one splurge item in my closet. I love, love, love Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots. They stay up. They keep their shape really well.

But, I also recently got a pair of boots from JustFab, and they're actually really cute and they didn't lose their shape. They're not suede, but whatever material they use, I couldn't tell the difference.

SHOP: Stuart Weitzman Tieland Boot, $798; JustFab Tibbie Heeled Boot, $80

ESC: Lauren Bushnell, NYFW Guest Editor

Fall Must-Have: Soft Floral Prints

I feel like I need more daytime dress for days that I want to do more than a T-shirt and jeans. Online, Free People has a lot of cute dresses. I get a lot of my dresses from Revolve and their in-house brands. Lovers + Friends has a lot of cute dresses.

SHOP: Free People Rebbie Goa Mini Dress, $398

ESC: Lauren Bushnell, NYFW Guest Editor

Fall Must-Have: Leopard Print

I don't wear a lot of prints, but I love leopard and all of the different animal prints. You can pair them with anything. To me, it's really fun to style. 

SHOP: Lovers+Friends Tina Minnie Dress, $168

Article continues below

ESC: Lauren Bushnell, NYFW Guest Editor

Fall Must-Have: Overalls

This overall dress is actually from Forever 21. I borrowed it from my sister, because I love overalls. But, this is part of the reason I love shopping and fashion, because you don't need a huge budget to be on trend or put an outfit together. I like to pair high and low pieces, because I think its fun. For example, you could wear this dress with a really nice shoe.

SHOP: Forever 21 Overall Button Mini Dress, $28

ESC: Lauren Bushnell, NYFW Guest Editor

Fall Must-Have: Blazers

I'm really into blazers and suits. I love pairing a really cute blazer—especially in Los Angeles—with a cute skirt or shorts.

I feel like all I wear is denim. I'm really into finding cute, vintage shorts, because the more worn, the better. My go-to is a solid pair of Grlfrnd jeans, because they tend to fit me the best. For my body type, i've bought jeans and actually cut the hem off, because I like an unfinished hem.

SHOP: Grlfrnd Helena Shorts, $158

ESC: Lauren Bushnell, NYFW Guest Editor

Fall Must-Have: Monochromatic Looks

I'm always into monochromatic looks and I think fall is such a good time to play with the trend. 

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Life/Style , Top Stories , Fashion , Fashion Week , New York Fashion Week , Style
Latest News
Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs

2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominations

ESC: Rachel Zoe, Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba and Rachel Zoe Share Beauty and Style Hacks for the Busy Mom

ESC: Amal Clooney, Best Dressed

Amal Clooney, Bella Hadid and More Celebs on Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed List

ESC: Hannah Ferguson, Devon Windsor, Model Squad

Top Models Reveal What It's Really Like to Walk in New York Fashion Week

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's Runway Transformation

ESC: Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid's Best Looks

ESC: NYFW, Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid

8 Things at New York Fashion Week We're Excited For

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.