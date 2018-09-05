Bros before rose(s).

Bachelor Nation has had a wild week, and it's only Wednesday. On Tuesday, ABC announced that Colton Underwood would become the next leading man on The Bachelor, beating out fellow favorites including "Grocery Store" Joe Amabile, Blake Hortsmann and Jason Tartick.

Devoted members of Bachelor Nation rooted for Tartick, who made it to the final 3 in Becca Kufrin's season but was ultimately sent home in Thailand before the fantasy suite date. Many believed him to be a shoe-in for the next Bachelor, what with his perfect hair and all. Tartick opened up to E! News about what the entire process meant to him and how he feels about the next season of The Bachelor.

Underwood and Tartick were allies throughout the show, which he emphasized to E! News. "Colton is like a brother to me. We were in the limo night one and we hit it off. He's just a really good guy and we became really good friends. We supported each other through the journey and it's not always the easiest journey," he said.