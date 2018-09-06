Fortnite Halloween Costumes to Buy Now Before They Sell Out

Fortnite
by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Sep. 6, 2018 6:00 AM
Do you even game, bro?
Chances are if you personally game or if you know someone who games, you know what Fornite is. Not to make a big deal out of it, but it's kind of the hottest game right now. You basically link up with other players from all over the world to form a squad (or you can play solo) to collect weapons and essentially destroy your enemies. Neat, right?
The best part though, by far, is choosing your character. If you've played, you know there's tons of wacky yet rad choices that range from big and burly to sleek and feminine. Let's just say there's truly a Fornite character for every type of person.
We mean it, whether your eight or 80, the costumes alone are enough to make you want to join in.
And as luck would have, Fortnite costumes have landed just in time for Halloween this year. Our advice: Don't procrastinate; grab yours now before they sell out!
BUY IT: Fortnite Adult Skull Trooper Costume, $60
BUY IT: Fortnite Kids Brite Bomber Costume, $50
BUY IT: Fortnite Kids Dark Voyager Costume, $60
BUY IT: Fortnite Adult Brite Bomber Costume, $60
BUY IT: Fortnite Adult Cuddle Team Leader Costume T-Shirt, $25
BUY IT: Fortnite Adult Plush Dark Voyager Costume, $50
BUY IT: Fortnite Adult Plush Tricera Ops Costume, $50
BUY IT: Fortnite Kids Plush Rex Costume, $45
BUY IT: Fortnite Cuddle Team Leader Mascot Head, $30
BUY IT: Fortnite 17.5 Ft Battle Bus Inflatable, $500
BUY IT: Fortnite Skull Trooper Kit, $35
BUY IT: Fortnite Light-Up Pumpkin Launcher With Sound, $50
BUY IT: Fortnite Brite Bomber Wig, $20
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
